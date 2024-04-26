Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 515.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Astrotech Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

