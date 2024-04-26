AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.49, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN traded up $14.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.37. 617,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,485. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

