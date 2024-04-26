Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. 1,634,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,846. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

