Bfsg LLC Acquires New Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $23.53 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,495,987.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,820.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $4,074,435. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

