Brokers Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 509,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,025. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

