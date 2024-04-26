Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

CP stock opened at C$112.14 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

