Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,865.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,057.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $71.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,183.79. 228,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,199.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,811.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,416.65.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.