Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 1,817,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COLB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COLB
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.