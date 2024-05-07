Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$67.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU stock opened at C$45.30 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.46.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.