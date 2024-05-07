Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

