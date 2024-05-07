Piper Sandler Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $13.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock worth $9,733,700 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

