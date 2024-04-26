Community Bank N.A. Sells 7,788 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. 8,415,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,033. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

