Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 604,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

