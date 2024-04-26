Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 55,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

