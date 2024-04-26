Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.250 EPS.
Hub Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 192,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,975. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
