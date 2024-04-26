IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IQE Trading Up 12.6 %
OTCMKTS IQEPF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About IQE
