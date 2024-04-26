KLA’s (KLAC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $750.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $625.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $34.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $707.03. The company had a trading volume of 547,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 1-year low of $369.00 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

