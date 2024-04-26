Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Polaris by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

