Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 452.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

INTU stock opened at $626.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $602.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

