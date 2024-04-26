Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.
Shares of MHK opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $131.19.
In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
