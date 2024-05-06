River Global Investors LLP Invests $373,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 100,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. 4,233,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,217,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

