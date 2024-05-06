River Global Investors LLP Invests $373,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 100,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. 4,233,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,217,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.