Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $347.75. 96,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

