Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $251.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.58. The firm has a market cap of $377.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

