Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 4,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,623,000.

EWJ stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,374. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

