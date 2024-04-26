Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,463,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 199,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.