Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Declines By 64.1%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Asset Entities Stock Performance
Shares of ASST stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Asset Entities has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,780.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.
Featured Articles
