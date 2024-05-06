Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,193,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,802,000 after buying an additional 236,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.