LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,151,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $363.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $161.49 and a one year high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

