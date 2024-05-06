Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

