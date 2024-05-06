Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.32% of Wabash National worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 124.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

