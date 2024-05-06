The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after buying an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

