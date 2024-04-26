Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Rises By 522.5%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HERD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.