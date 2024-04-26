StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
