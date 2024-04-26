The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AES were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 57.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AES by 35.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

AES Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AES opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

