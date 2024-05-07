MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 1,569,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

