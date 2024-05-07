MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Shares of JMSI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

