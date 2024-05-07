MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,495. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

