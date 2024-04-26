The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,924. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.26 and its 200 day moving average is $206.61.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

