Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.56.

TRI stock opened at C$208.35 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$159.25 and a 1 year high of C$217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$196.70. The firm has a market cap of C$94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. 69.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

