Truist Financial Cuts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $44.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of GDEN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

