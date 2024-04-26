Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. 170,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

