Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 423 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth about $910,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Andersons by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 72.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.