Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.43.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 317,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

