Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHP.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.2 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

