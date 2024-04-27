Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of AMZU traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 621,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,199. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of -2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

