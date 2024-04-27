Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 35.9% in April

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

