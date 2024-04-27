Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Cut by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,144,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 244,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $29,455,000.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

