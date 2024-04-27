Susquehanna Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of HA opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
