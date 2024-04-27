Susquehanna Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HA opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $21,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

