Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

AOZOY remained flat at $3.91 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

About Aozora Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.