Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $120.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.